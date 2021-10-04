National Night Out in Poplar Bluff aims to make neighborhoods safer

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland community is asked to come together to help strengthen its relationship with law enforcement.

National Night Out in Poplar Bluff aims to make neighborhoods a lot safer.

Alicia Luna said it’s important to support the community event.

“I mean it’s good for the whole community,” she said. “With families and everything like that. With what’s been going on with the pandemic.”

Organized by the Poplar Bluff Housing Authority, she said it’s events like these the community should support.

“And it’s just good for the neighborhood to bring it back together and let people know that there are people in the community that care about us and want to help us do better.”

The terrace in front of the Poplar Bluff Housing Authority will be converted into a block party for national night out.

“There will be demonstrations, there will be education. We’ll have music, we’ll have officers. We will have some of the emergency vehicles on site for everyone to look at and inspect.”

Office Manager Tammy Harper said the Poplar Bluff Police Department and the Butler County Sheriff’s Department will be on hand, to meet people.

“We just want to make the relationship stronger,” he said. “Build a stronger presence with each one. To bring neighborhoods together for safer places to live and work.”

And letting the public know, they’re here to support them.

“We want everyone to feel safe. We want everyone to keep their eyes open. Look out for one another. Because you might be able to safe someone’s life. You might be able to prevent something from happening. By being able to call. And feeling comfortable calling.”

Food, arts and crafts and special resources will be available at the event which is free of charge.

National Night Out is Tuesday, October 5, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Poplar Bluff Housing Authority building.

