Oct. 4: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

A pesky upper-level low is going to linger around enough to keep a chance of rain in the forecast.

While Monday only has about a 10-20% chance of rain, Tuesday and Wednesday rain chances will be a little higher as the upper-level low wobbles right on top of Region 8.

Rainfall amounts should generally be low, but don’t be shocked to see a few cold-air funnels. Remember, cold air funnels are not tornadoes. They are much higher in the sky, are narrow, and rarely reach the ground.

The upper-level low should start moving away from Region 8 on Thursday leaving us with nice weather for the ASTATE game and for the weekend.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning commute forecast

News Headlines

A report from the Centers for Disease Control revealed that suicide attempts are up among teenage girls at an alarming rate.

Breast cancer doesn’t affect just women. We’ll introduce you to an Arkansas man who wants you to know the importance of early screenings.

We’ll tell you how to help a Paragould man after a tragic accident.

A Jonesboro restaurant opens back up today a year after being damaged by a tornado.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones have details on these stories

