Oct. 4: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A pesky upper-level low is going to linger around enough to keep a chance of rain in the forecast.

While Monday only has about a 10-20% chance of rain, Tuesday and Wednesday rain chances will be a little higher as the upper-level low wobbles right on top of Region 8.

Rainfall amounts should generally be low, but don’t be shocked to see a few cold-air funnels. Remember, cold air funnels are not tornadoes. They are much higher in the sky, are narrow, and rarely reach the ground.

The upper-level low should start moving away from Region 8 on Thursday leaving us with nice weather for the ASTATE game and for the weekend.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning commute forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A report from the Centers for Disease Control revealed that suicide attempts are up among teenage girls at an alarming rate.

Breast cancer doesn’t affect just women. We’ll introduce you to an Arkansas man who wants you to know the importance of early screenings.

We’ll tell you how to help a Paragould man after a tragic accident.

A Jonesboro restaurant opens back up today a year after being damaged by a tornado.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Kennett police arrested a man in connection with the murder of an elderly man this weekend....
Kennett man arrested in murder of elderly man
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old son as search continues for 'armed and dangerous' Clayton...
N.C. woman wanted for murder arrested in Georgia, abducted child found safe
Memphis Police Officer struck, killed by 18 wheeler
Officer hit, killed while conducting crash investigation
Jerry Paul Melvard, 51, of Oil Trough was being held in the Independence County jail awaiting...
Man arrested after surrendering to sheriff in shooting case
Protestors marched through Downtown Jonesboro to protest abortion legislation made in recent...
Reproductive rights march held in Downtown Jonesboro

There are chances of rain this week.
Zach's Monday morning forecast
Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) throws in the second half of an NCAA college football...
Earle alum Gerry Bohanon totals 186 yards as No. 21 Baylor falls to No. 19 Oklahoma State
A plan to create a two percent prepared food tax in the city of Jonesboro with a goal of...
Council members set to discuss prepared food tax proposal
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19