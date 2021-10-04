Energy Alert
Paragould man’s family seeks help after freak accident

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonathan Lindsey was working in his garage on a normal day, before his truck suddenly exploded, setting the Paragould man on fire.

Jonathan has loved working on cars for all his adult life, so it was a complete shock when his Ford Ranger combusted in his face.

“It just backfired and immediately caught on fire, and exploded. Total freak accident,” Jonathan’s brother Jeffery Lindsey said. “And I’m pretty sure from what I heard it blew him into the wall.”

Luckily, Jonathan’s grandparents were with him and called an ambulance to put out the fire that had encapsulated both the garage and Lindsey’s body.

“I was on a three-way with my grandparents and you could just hear him screaming,” Jonathan’s sister Ashley Shopher said. “It was awful.”

Jonathan was airlifted to a Memphis burn unit, where he is undergoing treatments and is in a constant state of pain.

“He wasn’t asking for pain medication because he was scared they were going to do the debridement process again, and you could just tell he was in so much pain,” Ashley said. “She finally brought it to him and he thought she was about to take him to that room and he just broke down.”

Ashley said that Jonathan is dehydrated and barely able to eat and drink in the hospital. They are working on finding ways to feed him whenever he’s awake and aware.

The family is selling shirts as a fundraiser to help cover Jonathan’s medical expenses.

You can contact Ashley on Facebook to order them.

She has also opened a benefit account for Jonathan with First National Bank called the Jonathan Lindsey Benefit Account.

