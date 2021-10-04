Sheriff’s office needs help finding missing teens

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding two missing teenagers.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release on Monday that Ashley Darlene Walls, 17 and Matthew Alan Morrison, 18, were reported missing on Saturday.

The two had been out on a day trip in a rural area of the county and nobody has been able to get ahold of them since.

Deputies said phone records showed their phone were last active between the Jackson/Woodruff County line and Poplar Bluff, Missouri during Sunday morning.

The two were last seen wearing Newport High School themed clothes and were driving a sliver 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer with handicapped license plates.

Region 8 News spoke to the Lt. Travis Engler with the sheriff’s office who said they are investigating all possibilities into the teen’s disappearances.

He went on to say they have exhausted all of their leads in this case.

If you know their whereabouts, you are asked to call Lt. Engler at 870-523-5842.

