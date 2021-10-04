Sheriff’s office searching for 2 missing teens

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in finding two missing teenagers.

Ashley Darlene Walls, 17, and Matthew Allen Morrison, 18, were last seen around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in rural Jackson County when they set off on a day trip.

According to a Monday news release, phone records indicated their cell phones were active in the early morning hours of Oct. 2 between Jackson/Woodruff County line and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Walls and Morrison were wearing Newport High School-themed clothing and driving a 2005 silver Chevy Trailblazer with handicapped plates.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should immediately call 911 or Lt. Travis Engler with the sheriff’s office at 870-523-5842.

