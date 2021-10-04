Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office searching for 2 missing teens

Ashley Darlene Walls, 17, and Matthew Allen Morrison, 18, were last seen around 11:30 a.m....
Ashley Darlene Walls, 17, and Matthew Allen Morrison, 18, were last seen around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in rural Jackson County when they set off on a day trip.(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in finding two missing teenagers.

Ashley Darlene Walls, 17, and Matthew Allen Morrison, 18, were last seen around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in rural Jackson County when they set off on a day trip.

According to a Monday news release, phone records indicated their cell phones were active in the early morning hours of Oct. 2 between Jackson/Woodruff County line and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Walls and Morrison were wearing Newport High School-themed clothing and driving a 2005 silver Chevy Trailblazer with handicapped plates.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should immediately call 911 or Lt. Travis Engler with the sheriff’s office at 870-523-5842.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kennett police arrested a man in connection with the murder of an elderly man this weekend....
Kennett man arrested in murder of elderly man
Jonathan Lindsey suffered burns to his entire body after his truck exploded on Wednesday.
Paragould man’s family seeks help after freak accident
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old son as search continues for 'armed and dangerous' Clayton...
N.C. woman wanted for murder arrested in Georgia, abducted child found safe
Protestors marched through Downtown Jonesboro to protest abortion legislation made in recent...
Reproductive rights march held in Downtown Jonesboro
Memphis Police Officer struck, killed by 18 wheeler
Officer hit, killed while conducting crash investigation

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler has shut down a Northeast Arkansas highway.
Traffic Alert: Train vs. semi crash shuts down highway
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer ordered a continuance in the case against 19-year-old Cameron Wray.
Murder trial postponed again
Kroger to donate $1M to victims of Collierville mass shooting