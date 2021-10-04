Traffic Alert: Train vs. semi crash shuts down highway

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler has shut down a Northeast Arkansas highway.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, on U.S. Highway 49 in Cross County.

The crash scene was located near the Highway 64 intersection in Fair Oaks, about eight miles east of McCrory.

Sheriff David West Said a grain hauler was stuck on the railroad tracks between two Riceland buildings when the train hit it.

He said no one was injured.

However, West said the train was “disabled” and the Highway 64 intersection would be blocked off for 4-6 hours while workers cleared the scene.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.