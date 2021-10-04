Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Train vs. semi crash shuts down highway

A crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler has shut down a Northeast Arkansas highway.
A crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler has shut down a Northeast Arkansas highway.(IDriveArkansas.com)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler has shut down a Northeast Arkansas highway.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, on U.S. Highway 49 in Cross County.

The crash scene was located near the Highway 64 intersection in Fair Oaks, about eight miles east of McCrory.

Sheriff David West Said a grain hauler was stuck on the railroad tracks between two Riceland buildings when the train hit it.

He said no one was injured.

However, West said the train was “disabled” and the Highway 64 intersection would be blocked off for 4-6 hours while workers cleared the scene.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kennett police arrested a man in connection with the murder of an elderly man this weekend....
Kennett man arrested in murder of elderly man
Jonathan Lindsey suffered burns to his entire body after his truck exploded on Wednesday.
Paragould man’s family seeks help after freak accident
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old son as search continues for 'armed and dangerous' Clayton...
N.C. woman wanted for murder arrested in Georgia, abducted child found safe
Protestors marched through Downtown Jonesboro to protest abortion legislation made in recent...
Reproductive rights march held in Downtown Jonesboro
Memphis Police Officer struck, killed by 18 wheeler
Officer hit, killed while conducting crash investigation

Latest News

A Northeast Arkansas woman died Monday when her SUV overturned several times.
Woman killed in rollover crash
Although prices in the Natural State are 1.4 cents lower than a month ago, they remain 95.5...
Analyst: Don’t expect any price drops at the pump
MoDOT now using slope mowers to help safety of workers
MoDOT now using slope mowers to help improve safety of workers
A wreck is causing some minor trffic issues this morning in Bono.
Crash slows morning commute