Woman killed in rollover crash

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas woman died Monday when her SUV overturned several times.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 1:10 a.m. on New Castle Road (Highway 284) in Forrest City.

Danyelle R. Bassham, 49, of Wynne was southbound when her 2019 Toyota 4Runner left the road and rolled over six times.

An ambulance took Bassham to Forrest City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

