2021 FFN Game of the Week preview: Valley View at Wynne

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Our next game of the week features a 5A East battle between two teams on four-game winning streaks as Valley View goes on the road to take on Wynne.

Last Wynne win against Valley View: 2020 (at Valley View, 28-14)

Last Valley View win against Wynne: 2019 (at Wynne, 28-23)

Wynne Yellowjackets (4-1, 2-0 5A East)

The Yellowjackets beat Greene County Tech 32-10 in our Game of the Week last Friday.

Wynne outscored GCT 19-7 in the second half to secure the win. The only Golden Eagle touchdown came with under a minute left in the fourth quarter.

Head Coach Van Paschal says getting reps this week will be important to face a tough Valley View team.

“We don’t change anything offensively, you never know what you’re going to get on defense,” Paschal said. “[Greene County Tech] ran a six front on first downs most times up into a 5-3, up into a 5-5-2, they did a lot of stuff so we never know what we’re going to get so we just rep it every day, offensively and defensively, just keep it in front of you.”

“We did our assignments, the offense was moving them back, we [were] flying to the ball,” sophomore fullback Kobey Davis said after the win Friday. “Blocking felt like it was pretty good, our linemen were getting to the linebackers and I can like move around and get my job done.”

“We were prepared for the game and we knew what our assignment was and we just went out there and played,” senior linebacker Timmy Watson said. “Pick it up, we knew what our assignment was we just picked it up and played football.”

Valley View Blazers (4-1, 2-0)

Like their opponents, Valley View will enter Friday’s game 2-and-0 in 5A East play and on a four-game winning streak. Head Coach Sean Cockrell hopes to make it five wins in a row. They will need to do it on the road.

The Blazers are outscoring opponents 72-to-6 over the past two weeks, their last game, shutting out Forrest City 37-0

“Year in, year out, you know what you’re going to get from them,” Cockrell said. “So much tradition. They’ve won the conference most years that we’ve been in here. We got them two years ago down there which the first time in school history so it was huge for us but you know what you’re going to get, you’re going to get physical kids that execute very well, well-coached, athletic, can do all those things so we’re going to have to be really prepared. We’ve been doing a lot of chalk talk on the board kind of stuff just because it’s hard to simulate that type of offense and their defense is really fast and really physical this year.”

Believe it or not, today was my first time checking out Valley View’s campus.



Head Coach Sean Cockrell hopes to return the favor against Wynne on the road after losing to the Yellowjackets at home last year.



Hear more from Cockrell and the Blazers later this week. pic.twitter.com/XR0A8JDUzk — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) October 5, 2021

Cockrell said the team has been dealing with injuries early this season, but he is expecting to be at full strength Friday, including the return of starting defensive lineman Mario Crawford.

Crawford, a senior, has offers from Arkansas State, Kansas State, Air Force, among others.

“It’s a lot of senior leadership, seniors throughout the whole defense, box, secondary, there [are] seniors everywhere,” senior linebacker Cooper Lutz said of his defensive group. “We’re getting those underclassmen ready to take on these challenges.”

“We were the last team to beat them, last people to be here to beat them,” senior linebacker Jaden Hamilton-Wells said. “We’re pretty much doing the same gameplan we had then consistently. Last year we came up short but we’re hoping we can beat them again this year.”

