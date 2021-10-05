Animal control offering dog adoptions for $25

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thanks to a partnership, people can adopt a pet from Jonesboro Animal Control for cheap.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced that the city has partnered with the Bissell Pet Foundation to offer adoptions for only $25 this week only.

That $25 covers the adoption of a puppy or an older dog, vaccinations, spaying or neutering, and microchipping.

The typical cost of adopting a dog from JAC is $135 and even more at retail pet stores.

“Tell your friends, spread the word, and help us empty our shelter and give a dog or puppy a loving home,” Animal Control Director Larry Rogers said.

Rogers thanked Cathy Bissell for agreeing to reimburse the city $100 for each adoption.

Anyone wanting to adopt can see the adoptable dogs on the Jonesboro Animal Control Facebook page.

