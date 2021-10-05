Arkansas State football hosts #15 Coastal Carolina Thursday night

GAME 6: Arkansas State (1-4, 0-1) hosts Coastal Carolina (5-0, 1-0)

Oct. 7, 2021 | Centennial Bank Stadium

Jonesboro, Ark. | 6:30 p.m.

Radio: EAB Red Wolves Sports Network (107.9 FM, flagship)

Matt Stolz (pxp), Phillip Butterfield (analyst), Brad Bobo (sideline)

Television: ESPNU

Mike Couzens (pxp), Dustin Fox (analyst)

Live Stats: AStateStats.com

Live Game Notes: twitter.com/AStateGameDay

ON TAP: Following three consecutive road games, Arkansas State returns home to host No. 15-ranked Coastal Carolina on Thursday in a 6:30 p.m. game that will be televised nationally on ESPNU. Every A-State football game can be heard live on the EAB Sports Radio Network, including flagship station 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area.

THE PRINCIPALS: Arkansas State continues Sun Belt Conference play this week, turning its sights to a Coastal Carolina team that will be the highest Associated Press nationally-ranked opponent to ever play at Centennial Bank Stadium. The 15th-ranked Chanticleers are playing just their second road game of the season after getting off to a 5-0 overall start, including a 1-0 mark in league action. The Red Wolves began the season with a 40-21 victory over Central Arkansas, but have dropped their last four games to bring their overall and Sun Belt records to 1-4 and 0-1, respectively.

THE ARKANSAS STATE - COASTAL CAROLINA SERIES: Arkansas State holds a 3-1 record against Coastal Carolina, although the Chanticleers claimed a 52-23 victory at Brooks Stadium in Conway last season. All four games have been played as Sun Belt Conference opponents, including the first meeting in 2017 when the Red Wolves collected a 51-17 win in Jonesboro. A-State also topped the Chanticleers 28-27 at Centennial Bank Stadium in 2019 and went on the road to pick up a 44-16 victory in 2018.

A-STATE/COASTAL CAROLINA SERIES

Oct. 3, 2020: @ Coastal Carolina (L, 23-52)

Nov. 16, 2019: vs Coastal Carolina (W, 28-27)

Nov. 10, 2018: @ Coastal Carolina (W, 44-16)

Oct. 14, 2017: vs Coastal Carolina (W, 51-17)

A-STATE vs THE SUN BELT: Arkansas State has won 58 of its last 80 Sun Belt Conference games (.725 winning percentage) to run its all-time record in the league to 90-58. The Red Wolves hold their most all-time victories against ULM with 27. A-State has defeated every team in the conference since the football league was formed in 2001. Along with ULM and Louisiana, A-State is one of three teams that have been a part of the conference since its inaugural football season.

UNBUCKLE THE BELT: The Red Wolves stand 13-8 all-time in Sun Belt Conference openers following their 59-33 setback at Georgia Southern last week. Although A-State dropped its first SBC game the last two years, it has won six of its last nine league openers. The Red Wolves played their first Sun Belt game on the road for the fifth consecutive season this year. They also faced Georgia Southern in their Sun Belt opener for the fourth time, tying ULM for their most played opponent in such games.

RED WOLVES OCTOBER: Arkansas State holds a 26-10 record over its last 36 games played in the month of October for a .722 winning percentage. A-State had won 11 games in a row during the month prior to falling to Appalachian State on Oct. 9, 2018.

ON THIS DATE: Dating back to the 1916 season, Arkansas State holds a 6-7 record when playing on Oct. 7. The Red Wolves last played on the date in 2006, collecting a 10-6 home victory over ULM. Seven of A-State’s previous 13 games on Oct. 7 were played in Jonesboro, posting a 3-4 record in those outings.

TAKING ON THE TOP 25: Arkansas State holds two all-time victories over an AP Top 25 team, including a 35-3 win over No. 25 Troy in 2016 and a 17-13 win over No. 25 Kent State in the 2013 GoDaddy.com Bowl (2012 season). At No. 15, Coastal Carolina will be the highest-ranked Arkansas State opponent to play a game at Centennial Bank Stadium. A-State also hosted No. 21 Missouri (L, 20-27) in 2015 and No. 25 Memphis (L, 35-47) in 2004.

MIDWEEK MADNESS: Historically, A-State has performed well in midweek games (Tue.-Thur.) since joining the Sun Belt Conference. The Red Wolves hold a 21-9 record in all midweek games since its 2001 inaugural year in the league. They have won 17 of their last 23 midweek contests.

