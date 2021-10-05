Braxton Burnside & Keely Huffine named NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes
The University of Arkansas softball program had 15 student-athletes named Easton/NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association) All-America Scholar-Athletes for the 2020-21 academic year, as announced by the organization on Tuesday.
To qualify for scholar-athlete recognition, a student-athlete must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the previous academic year.
Arkansas Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes
Jenna Bloom
Braxton Burnside
Larissa Cesena
Nicole Duncan
Marlene Friedman
Danielle Gibson
Abby Gordon
Kayla Green
Lauren Howell
Keely Huffine
Audrie LaValley
Linnie Malkin
Hannah McEwen
Sam Torres
Valerie Ventura
This weekend, the Razorbacks host a fall tournament on Saturday, Oct. 9, and Sunday, Oct. 10, against outside competition. Arkansas plays a doubleheader each day, taking on Butler Community College (Kan.) at 1:30 p.m. and Louisiana Tech at 4 p.m. on Saturday before rounding out the weekend on Sunday against Louisiana Tech at 10 a.m. and Tulsa at 3 p.m. Admission is free.
