Braxton Burnside & Keely Huffine named NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes

The University of Arkansas softball program had 15 student-athletes named Easton/NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association) All-America Scholar-Athletes for the 2020-21 academic year, as announced by the organization on Tuesday.

To qualify for scholar-athlete recognition, a student-athlete must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the previous academic year.

Arkansas Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes

Jenna Bloom

Braxton Burnside

Larissa Cesena

Nicole Duncan

Marlene Friedman

Danielle Gibson

Abby Gordon

Kayla Green

Lauren Howell

Keely Huffine

Audrie LaValley

Linnie Malkin

Hannah McEwen

Sam Torres

Valerie Ventura

This weekend, the Razorbacks host a fall tournament on Saturday, Oct. 9, and Sunday, Oct. 10, against outside competition. Arkansas plays a doubleheader each day, taking on Butler Community College (Kan.) at 1:30 p.m. and Louisiana Tech at 4 p.m. on Saturday before rounding out the weekend on Sunday against Louisiana Tech at 10 a.m. and Tulsa at 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.