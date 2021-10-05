Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Braxton Burnside & Keely Huffine named NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes

Harrisburg native Keely Huffine at the dish for Arkansas softball
Harrisburg native Keely Huffine at the dish for Arkansas softball(Source: Arkansas Razorbacks)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The University of Arkansas softball program had 15 student-athletes named Easton/NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association) All-America Scholar-Athletes for the 2020-21 academic year, as announced by the organization on Tuesday.

To qualify for scholar-athlete recognition, a student-athlete must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the previous academic year.

Arkansas Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes

Jenna Bloom

Braxton Burnside

Larissa Cesena

Nicole Duncan

Marlene Friedman

Danielle Gibson

Abby Gordon

Kayla Green

Lauren Howell

Keely Huffine

Audrie LaValley

Linnie Malkin

Hannah McEwen

Sam Torres

Valerie Ventura

This weekend, the Razorbacks host a fall tournament on Saturday, Oct. 9, and Sunday, Oct. 10, against outside competition. Arkansas plays a doubleheader each day, taking on Butler Community College (Kan.) at 1:30 p.m. and Louisiana Tech at 4 p.m. on Saturday before rounding out the weekend on Sunday against Louisiana Tech at 10 a.m. and Tulsa at 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Arkansas woman died Monday when her SUV overturned several times.
Woman killed in rollover crash
Jonathan Lindsey suffered burns to his entire body after his truck exploded on Wednesday.
Paragould man’s family seeks help after freak accident
A crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler has shut down a Northeast Arkansas highway.
Traffic Alert: Train vs. semi crash shuts down highway
Ashley Darlene Walls, 17, and Matthew Allen Morrison, 18, were last seen around 11:30 a.m....
Missing teens found in South Dakota
A crash Tuesday morning shut down Highway 1 near Harrisburg.
One airlifted in morning wreck

Latest News

Rucker had over 80 yards receiving and 2 scores as the Red Wolves dropped their fourth straight.
Arkansas State football turns attention to No. 15 Coastal Carolina
The Red Wolves enter the contest with a 1-4 record.
RED WOLVES RAW: Arkansas State HC Butch Jones Previews Thursday's Game Against #15 Coastal Carolina
The Red Wolves enter the contest on a four-game losing streak.
Arkansas State football turns attention to #15 Coastal Carolina (10/4/21)
The Red Wolves enter Thursday's game on a four-game losing streak.
Red Wolves Raw: Sr. LB Caleb Bonner and Fr. WR Corey Rucker Breakdown #15 Coastal Carolina