COVID-19 impacts Week 7 of high school football

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - COVID-19 is impacting the high school football schedule for October 1st. We’ll update this post as we get closer to Football Friday Night.

Palestine-Wheatley at Osceola (Canceled)

Osceola’s home game against Palestine-Wheatley has been canceled. The Patriots are dealing with COVID-19 cases. The Seminoles win the matchup by forfeit, they improve to 3-0 in 3A-3 play. Osceola is looking for a replacement game for Friday.

According to the Arkansas Activities Association: “Senior high conference football games that are unable to be played due to COVID-19 will be considered a forfeit by the team unable to participate in the contest. If both teams share an open date and have at least 5 days notice, the game shall be rescheduled and played. If less than 5 days notice and both teams agree the game shall be rescheduled and played.”

Cross County at Marked Tree (Postponed)

Marked Tree was originally scheduled to play Friday against Cross County. The Indians have postponed the game, they’re dealing with COVID-19 cases. The 2A-3 matchup has been rescheduled for Thursday, November 4th. The Indians next game will be homecoming vs. England on October 15th.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.