Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

COVID-19 impacts Week 7 of high school football

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - COVID-19 is impacting the high school football schedule for October 1st. We’ll update this post as we get closer to Football Friday Night.

Palestine-Wheatley at Osceola (Canceled)

Osceola’s home game against Palestine-Wheatley has been canceled. The Patriots are dealing with COVID-19 cases. The Seminoles win the matchup by forfeit, they improve to 3-0 in 3A-3 play. Osceola is looking for a replacement game for Friday.

According to the Arkansas Activities Association: “Senior high conference football games that are unable to be played due to COVID-19 will be considered a forfeit by the team unable to participate in the contest. If both teams share an open date and have at least 5 days notice, the game shall be rescheduled and played. If less than 5 days notice and both teams agree the game shall be rescheduled and played.”

Cross County at Marked Tree (Postponed)

Marked Tree was originally scheduled to play Friday against Cross County. The Indians have postponed the game, they’re dealing with COVID-19 cases. The 2A-3 matchup has been rescheduled for Thursday, November 4th. The Indians next game will be homecoming vs. England on October 15th.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Arkansas woman died Monday when her SUV overturned several times.
Woman killed in rollover crash
Jonathan Lindsey suffered burns to his entire body after his truck exploded on Wednesday.
Paragould man’s family seeks help after freak accident
A crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler has shut down a Northeast Arkansas highway.
Traffic Alert: Train vs. semi crash shuts down highway
Ashley Darlene Walls, 17, and Matthew Allen Morrison, 18, were last seen around 11:30 a.m....
Missing teens found in South Dakota
A crash Tuesday morning shut down Highway 1 near Harrisburg.
One airlifted in morning wreck

Latest News

Wynne has won four straight and is 2-0 in 5A East play.
2021 FFN EXTRA: Van Paschal Breaks Down Wynne's Performance Against GCT, Previews Valley View
Cockrell leads the 4-1 (2-0) Valley View Blazers to Wynne (4-1, 2-0) Friday.
2021 FFN EXTRA: Valley View HC Sean Cockrell Previews Matchup at Wynne
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 27
Football Friday Night | Vote for Yarnell’s Sweetest Play »
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/1/21)