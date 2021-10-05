Energy Alert
COVID numbers trending down at NEA Baptist

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - COVID-19 numbers continue to trend in the right direction at one Northeast Arkansas hospital.

NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital said Monday; there are 26 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. A considerably lower number than in the past few months.

Ty Jones, director of marketing at NEA Baptist, said the positivity rate continues to drop as well.

He said between Sept. 20 and Oct.3, the total positivity rate was 14.1%. To put that into perspective, that represents 77 positive tests in the hospital and 303 at the clinic.

When the delta variant reached Northeast Arkansas, Jones said that rates were around 20%.

Vaccination clinics continue to offer flu, COVID-19, and COVID-19 booster shots near the café.

Officials ask patients to enter the main clinic building at the main hospital campus and follow the signs.

Jones said it is possible to get both the COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine during the same appointment.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

