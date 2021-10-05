Drowning victim recovered from St. Francis River

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man found in the St. Francis River.

Sheriff Steve Franks said a deputy was patrolling the north levee off County Road 864 around 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, when someone flagged him down to report a missing person on the river.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission agents, along with the Craighead County Dive Team, assisted the sheriff and several deputies in searching for the missing person.

Around 9:30 a.m. Monday deputies in a rescue boat spotted the body of 70-year-old Dannie McClung of Paragould near a relief channel off the river.

The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy.

A family member told deputies McClung like to “hang out and swim” in the area where he was found, the sheriff stated in Tuesday’s news release.

