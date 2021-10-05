A Few Showers Possible Through Thursday

The widespread, heavy rain is behind us, but we keep low shower chances in the forecast through Thursday. Cloud cover stays thick this morning before breaking up this afternoon. Any sun will warm spots up to the upper 70s and help fuel a few more downpours. Low shower chances continue overnight and into Thursday. I think we’ll be dry by the A-State game, but we’ll have to watch for any quick, evening showers. Warm weather builds in quick for the rest of the week. Highs get close to the 90s by Sunday before our next chance of rain late Sunday or Monday.

