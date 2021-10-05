Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

A Few Showers Possible Through Thursday

October 6th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The widespread, heavy rain is behind us, but we keep low shower chances in the forecast through Thursday. Cloud cover stays thick this morning before breaking up this afternoon. Any sun will warm spots up to the upper 70s and help fuel a few more downpours. Low shower chances continue overnight and into Thursday. I think we’ll be dry by the A-State game, but we’ll have to watch for any quick, evening showers. Warm weather builds in quick for the rest of the week. Highs get close to the 90s by Sunday before our next chance of rain late Sunday or Monday.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash Tuesday morning shut down Highway 1 near Harrisburg.
One airlifted in morning wreck
Street, road, generic
Man killed in motorcycle crash
Ashley Darlene Walls, 17, and Matthew Allen Morrison, 18, were last seen around 11:30 a.m....
Missing teens found in South Dakota
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man found in the...
Drowning victim recovered from St. Francis River
Jonathan Lindsey suffered burns to his entire body after his truck exploded on Wednesday.
Paragould man’s family seeks help after freak accident

Latest News

You could see some showers today across Region 8.
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (10/5)
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (10/5)
Tracking chances of rain later today.
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen reopens
Popular restaurant reopens after 2020 tornado