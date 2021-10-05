KANSAS tour making stop in Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Rock band KANSAS will wrap up its “Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour” with a stop in Jonesboro.

The iconic band will perform its multi-platinum album in its entirety for the first time. The album, which was released in 1977, includes the classic “Dust in the Wind” and “Portrait.”

The March 26 concert at First National Bank Arena will also feature the band’s other hits like “Carry on Wayward Son.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or at the central box office. Box office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 870-972-2781 for more information.

The arena is located at 217 Olympic Dr. on the Arkansas State University campus.

