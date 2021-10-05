Man killed in motorcycle wreck
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County man is dead after his motorcycle overturned in Randolph County.
37-year-old Bobby Lee McCormick of Black Rock was traveling westbound on State Highway 90 on his motorcycle.
McCormick failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and traveled off the right side of the road into a ditch.
The motorcycle overturned and McCormick was thrown from the motorcycle.
