Man killed in motorcycle wreck

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County man is dead after his motorcycle overturned in Randolph County.

37-year-old Bobby Lee McCormick of Black Rock was traveling westbound on State Highway 90 on his motorcycle.

McCormick failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and traveled off the right side of the road into a ditch.

The motorcycle overturned and McCormick was thrown from the motorcycle.

