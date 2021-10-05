Energy Alert
Best Rain Chances Come Later This Evening

October 5th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
An upper-level low is spinning over Region 8, which means more rain chances through Thursday morning. The best chance comes later this evening, near sunset and overnight. Most of Tuesday should be dry with some sun at times. Temperatures once again near 80 through the afternoon. Humidity stays low after the rain despite temperatures rising back into the 80s. 90s are still possible for some over the weekend. Next chance of rain may come with a cold front late Sunday into Monday. The cold front still doesn’t look like a true fall cold front.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

