Oct. 5: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

An upper-level low is spinning over Region 8, which means more rain chances through Thursday morning.

The best chance comes later this evening, near sunset and overnight. Most of Tuesday should be dry with some sun at times.

Temperatures once again near 80 through the afternoon. Humidity stays low after the rain despite temperatures rising back into the 80s. 90s are still possible for some over the weekend.

Next chance of rain may come with a cold front late Sunday into Monday. The cold front still doesn’t look like a true fall cold front.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

The Arkansas Senate passed a bill that could override the federal vaccine mandate.

Rural Americans are dying of COVID-19 at more than twice the rate of people in urban areas, according to a recent study.

Predators are given more opportunities to prey on children as the world becomes more virtual.

A family owned mint shop in northwest Arkansas is getting in on pop culture by creating coins for popular franchises like Game of Thrones and The Hobbit.

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have deatails on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.