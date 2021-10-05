One airlifted in morning wreck

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person was airlifted to a hospital after an early morning wreck in Poinsett County.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said the crash happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, on Highway 1 south of Massengill Road.

A crash Tuesday morning shut down Highway 1 near Harrisburg. (IDriveArkansas.com)

He said an SUV and tractor-trailer collided head-on.

One person was injured and flown to The MED in Memphis.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the crash.

Motorists are urged to avoid this area and expect delays.

