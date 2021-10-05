Energy Alert
One airlifted in morning wreck

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person was airlifted to a hospital after an early morning wreck in Poinsett County.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said the crash happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, on Highway 1 south of Massengill Road.

A crash Tuesday morning shut down Highway 1 near Harrisburg.
A crash Tuesday morning shut down Highway 1 near Harrisburg.(IDriveArkansas.com)

He said an SUV and tractor-trailer collided head-on.

One person was injured and flown to The MED in Memphis.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the crash.

Motorists are urged to avoid this area and expect delays.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

