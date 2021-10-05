Overturned vehicle on I-40 bridge causing traffic delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash on the I-40 bridge is causing major delays for drivers crossing over from Arkansas Tuesday morning.

An overturned vehicle in the eastbound lanes at Riverside Drive has traffic stalled and vehicles backed up past the weigh station in West Memphis.

Southbound I-55 is also backed up while the right lane is closed for a bridge inspection.

Right now, drivers can expect at least a 30-minute commute from West Memphis to Memphis.

TRAFFIC ALERT! BIG delays out of West Memphis, AR. due to a crash on I-40 EB at Riverside Dr...right lane closed AND bridge inspections on I-55 SB, right lane also blocked. Pack an extra 30 minutes for the commute. #MEMtraffic #an5 pic.twitter.com/Z4QPeQjcNN — Janeen GordonWMC (@JaneenGordonWMC) October 5, 2021

