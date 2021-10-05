Advertisement

Overturned vehicle on I-40 bridge causing traffic delays

An overturned vehicle on the I-40 bridge is causing traffic delays from West Memphis to Memphis.
An overturned vehicle on the I-40 bridge is causing traffic delays from West Memphis to Memphis.(TDOT Smartway)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash on the I-40 bridge is causing major delays for drivers crossing over from Arkansas Tuesday morning.

An overturned vehicle in the eastbound lanes at Riverside Drive has traffic stalled and vehicles backed up past the weigh station in West Memphis.

Southbound I-55 is also backed up while the right lane is closed for a bridge inspection.

Right now, drivers can expect at least a 30-minute commute from West Memphis to Memphis.

