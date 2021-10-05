Popular restaurant reopens after 2020 tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A popular Jonesboro eating spot reopened Monday after the March 28, 2020, EF-3 tornado destroyed it.

“The boys ran back inside,” Holli Barrientos, managing partner at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, said. “I was on my way back in as well.”

Cheddar’s was one of the buildings on Red Wolf Boulevard that took a hard hit from the tornado.

Barrientos, two other managers and a couple of customers were inside the restaurant when the tornado hit.

She said the reopening means so much to her. “I am really excited about opening day,” she said on Sunday before the reopening. “I can’t wait to see all the guests that come in. Returning guests. New guests.”

Since being shut down, they have either helped their employees financially or helped them find another job.

She said 25 of the original employees are returning as they reopen “I feel extremely privileged that they enjoyed their experience with Cheddars prior to the storm enough to want to come back home to us,” she said.

The restaurant reopened to the public at 11 a.m. Monday.

