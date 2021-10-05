Riverside & UCA alum Gavin Stone earns accolade from MLB Pipeline

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Riverside & UCA alum is rising in the minors and earning national attention.

MLB Pipeline named Gavin Stone the Dodgers Pitching Prospect of the Year. Stone led the Los Angeles minor league system with 138 strikeouts in 2021. He pitched 18 games for Rancho Cucamonga in Low-A. He recorded 101 strikeouts with the Quakes. Stone was promoted to Great Lakes (High-A) on August 17th. In 5 starts with the Loons, Gavin struck out 37 batters in 21 innings of work.

He takes an impressive streak to 2022. The Rebel & Bear great struck out at least 7 batters in each of his last 8 starts. Stone is reaching 98 on the radar gun. We could see him soon in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

Gavin Stone is on some kind of hot streak, and he continues to miss bats at a prodigious rate - he struck out 7 today in 3.0 IP of one run ball. Across his past 4 starts for Great Lakes:



17.0 IP, 10 hits, 5 walks, 29 Ks, 1.59 ERA pic.twitter.com/48jge7nK0g — Josh Thomas (@jokeylocomotive) September 12, 2021

