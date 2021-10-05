Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Teens respond to reports of Instagram being toxic

By Imani Williams
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Most of us pick up our phones several times a day and scroll on social media. For teens, a life with social media is all they know.

So how is that affecting them mentally.

Instagram is one of the top apps used by teens. According to the Wall Street Journal, recent reports show that Facebook knows that Instagram is toxic, especially for their teen girl users.

“I’m on social media a lot. I am not afraid to admit it,” said Chloe Reed, senior at Nettleton High School.

Chloe Reed and Kennedy Baker are seniors at Nettleton high school.

They said there are some positive aspects that come from using the app.

“Advertise, like if you have a business. I know a couple of girls that have a couple of businesses started,” said Baker.

She also said the app helps connect long-distance friends and family.

However, the two said there are some cons.

“Sometimes girls feel like they need to look a certain way. Seeing that on social media every day doesn’t make you feel good sometimes,” said Reed.

They shared how their peers obsess over the amount of interaction they get on a single post.

When I brought up the reports of Instagram being toxic for their age group, they quickly agreed.

“A lot of people are obsessed with how many likes they get on posts, comments, and who follows them and who doesn’t. It is toxic in a way,” said Reed.

Amy Reed is a social worker for Nettleton High School. She said over her 22-year tenure she’s seen how social media magnifies insecurities for some girls.

“A lot of girls they see it, whether it be a celebrity, a YouTuber they follow, a peer they see you know,” said Amy Reed. “They want to maybe copy that, mirror that.”

She said she always encourages students that have problems involving social media to talk face to face or over the phone.

She said there are many misunderstandings that happen behind the screen.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Arkansas woman died Monday when her SUV overturned several times.
Woman killed in rollover crash
Ashley Darlene Walls, 17, and Matthew Allen Morrison, 18, were last seen around 11:30 a.m....
Missing teens found in South Dakota
Jonathan Lindsey suffered burns to his entire body after his truck exploded on Wednesday.
Paragould man’s family seeks help after freak accident
A crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler has shut down a Northeast Arkansas highway.
Traffic Alert: Train vs. semi crash shuts down highway
A crash Tuesday morning shut down Highway 1 near Harrisburg.
One airlifted in morning wreck

Latest News

New medical program for teens
New medical program for teens
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Is your child complaining of headaches? Too much screen time could be to blame