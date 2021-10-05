Trick-or-treating moved to Oct. 30 in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Trick-or-treaters will take to the street this year one day early in Jonesboro.

During Monday’s city council meeting, Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced that instead of the little ghouls and goblins going door-to-door on Halloween night, which falls on a Sunday, it would happen on Oct. 30.

A couple of days before Halloween, the Jonesboro Police Department will hold their trunk-or-treat event on Oct. 26 at Allen Park Community Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

JPD said officers at that event would hand out candy, play with kids, dance to the DJ, and play games.

