TSA reports record number of firearms confiscated at Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Transportation Security Administration officers at Memphis International Airport say they have discovered a record number of firearms at security checkpoints this year.

So far, 49 have been found since the years started. The previous record for firearms was set at 47 in 2018 and was met again in 2020.

“Although we had a 60% decrease of passengers passing through checkpoints, there’s only a 25% decrease in the number of firearms discovered,” said Kevin McCarthy, TSA Assistant Federal Security Director.

He says of the 49 firearms found 92% were loaded and 41% had rounds in the chamber.

McCarthy says in the past, people may receive a misdemeanor citation or even a felony arrest for bringing a gun in their carry on but recent changes with Tennessee’s gun carry laws have changed.

Passengers who illegally carry guns into the airport are now allowed to either return them to their vehicle or give them to a “non-traveling companion.”

“Regardless of what criminal action is taken, TSA will pursue civil action against that passenger with fines exceeding $10,000,” he said.

The TSA says firearms are legally permitted in checked baggage only. They are not allowed in carry-on bags. If you wish to travel with a firearm, you have to declare to the airline that you are carrying and the firearm must be unloaded in a proper carrying case.

McCarthy says the airport is expecting a lot of first-time travelers for fall break and wants everyone to be mindful of gun laws.

