Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

TSA reports record number of firearms confiscated at Memphis airport

(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Transportation Security Administration officers at Memphis International Airport say they have discovered a record number of firearms at security checkpoints this year.

So far, 49 have been found since the years started. The previous record for firearms was set at 47 in 2018 and was met again in 2020.

“Although we had a 60% decrease of passengers passing through checkpoints, there’s only a 25% decrease in the number of firearms discovered,” said Kevin McCarthy, TSA Assistant Federal Security Director.

He says of the 49 firearms found 92% were loaded and 41% had rounds in the chamber.

McCarthy says in the past, people may receive a misdemeanor citation or even a felony arrest for bringing a gun in their carry on but recent changes with Tennessee’s gun carry laws have changed.

Passengers who illegally carry guns into the airport are now allowed to either return them to their vehicle or give them to a “non-traveling companion.”

“Regardless of what criminal action is taken, TSA will pursue civil action against that passenger with fines exceeding $10,000,” he said.

The TSA says firearms are legally permitted in checked baggage only. They are not allowed in carry-on bags. If you wish to travel with a firearm, you have to declare to the airline that you are carrying and the firearm must be unloaded in a proper carrying case.

McCarthy says the airport is expecting a lot of first-time travelers for fall break and wants everyone to be mindful of gun laws.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Northeast Arkansas woman died Monday when her SUV overturned several times.
Woman killed in rollover crash
A crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler has shut down a Northeast Arkansas highway.
Traffic Alert: Train vs. semi crash shuts down highway
Jonathan Lindsey suffered burns to his entire body after his truck exploded on Wednesday.
Paragould man’s family seeks help after freak accident
Ashley Darlene Walls, 17, and Matthew Allen Morrison, 18, were last seen around 11:30 a.m....
Sheriff’s office searching for 2 missing teens
A crash Tuesday morning shut down Highway 1 near Harrisburg.
One airlifted in morning wreck

Latest News

Rock band KANSAS will wrap up its “Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour” with a stop in...
KANSAS tour making stop in Northeast Arkansas
To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
Vaccinate Region 8: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine
An overturned vehicle on the I-40 bridge is causing traffic delays from West Memphis to Memphis.
Overturned vehicle on I-40 bridge causing traffic delays