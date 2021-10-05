Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

West Memphis officer arrested for domestic violence

Barry Doss
Barry Doss(West Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - An off-duty West Memphis police officer is in jail in connection to a domestic violence case.

The City of West Memphis says Barry Doss was booked into the Crittenden County Detention Center early Sunday morning.

He was placed on non-enforcement status pending the outcome of the internal investigation

Doss has been with the West Memphis Police Department since 2020.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Northeast Arkansas woman died Monday when her SUV overturned several times.
Woman killed in rollover crash
A crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler has shut down a Northeast Arkansas highway.
Traffic Alert: Train vs. semi crash shuts down highway
Jonathan Lindsey suffered burns to his entire body after his truck exploded on Wednesday.
Paragould man’s family seeks help after freak accident
Ashley Darlene Walls, 17, and Matthew Allen Morrison, 18, were last seen around 11:30 a.m....
Sheriff’s office searching for 2 missing teens
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

The new emergency regulations, which take effect Oct. 13, require abortion providers to...
New rules on Missouri abortion clinics set to take effect
FILE - This Feb. 6, 2020, file photo shows the Volvo logo in the lobby of the Volvo corporate...
Volvo recalls older cars; air bag inflators can explode
A crash Tuesday morning shut down Highway 1 near Harrisburg.
One airlifted in morning wreck
This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Ernest Johnson....
Missouri preparing for execution of Ernest Johnson