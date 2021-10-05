Energy Alert
Wynne wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/1/21)

Winning schools get either free ice cream or a donation to the booster club
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on October 1st, 2021.

5,118 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Wynne beat Manila by 231 votes, Jonesboro was 3rd, Nettleton 4th. Cardarian Washington takes it outside and follows a Delta Swarm convoy for a touchdown. The Yellowjackets beat GCT 31-20 to move to 4-1 overall, 2-0 in 5A East play.

Yarnell’s will give free ice cream or donate to the Wynne booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

