Arkansas House OKs employee opt-out for COVID vaccine

Arkansas State Capitol (Source: KAIT)
Arkansas State Capitol (Source: KAIT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas House has advanced a bill that would require employers to let workers opt out of taking the COVID-19 vaccine, despite warnings that it would conflict with the federal vaccine mandate and threaten millions in funding for health care facilities around the state.

The proposal was approved on Tuesday by the House and sent to the full Senate, which has backed an identical proposal.

The bill is among several targeting vaccine mandates proposed during a session intended to focus on congressional redistricting.

The bill would allow employees to opt out of vaccine requirements if they are tested weekly or can prove they have antibodies against COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

