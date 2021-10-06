Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Blytheville Public Schools hire new superintendent

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Chris Carter
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - After months of searching, Blytheville Public Schools has hired a new superintendent.

During a special meeting Tuesday night, the board voted 4 – 3 to hire Dr. Zrano W. Bowles, Jr. as the district’s new leader.

Described as a “relationship-builder, problem-solver, team-player and analytical thinker” on his resume, Dr. Bowles comes to Blytheville from the Forrest City School District where he was the Assistant Superintendent from 2020 to 2021. He held the same position from 2015 to 2019 until the state-appointed him as Superintendent of the Lee County School District.

Bowles received his superintendent license in 2015 after attending Arkansas State University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Educational Leadership in 2005.

A start date and salary for Dr. Bowles have not been provided.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Arkansas woman died Monday when her SUV overturned several times.
Woman killed in rollover crash
Ashley Darlene Walls, 17, and Matthew Allen Morrison, 18, were last seen around 11:30 a.m....
Missing teens found in South Dakota
Jonathan Lindsey suffered burns to his entire body after his truck exploded on Wednesday.
Paragould man’s family seeks help after freak accident
A crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler has shut down a Northeast Arkansas highway.
Traffic Alert: Train vs. semi crash shuts down highway
A crash Tuesday morning shut down Highway 1 near Harrisburg.
One airlifted in morning wreck

Latest News

4-1 Blazers prepare for FFN Game of the Week
2021 FFN Game of the Week preview: Valley View preps for road trip to Wynne
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
2021 FFN Game of the Week preview: Valley View at Wynne
Win Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week (10/1/21)
Wynne wins the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week (10/1/21)
Teens said they use Instagram, Tik Tok, and Snapchat the most
Teens respond to reports of Instagram being toxic