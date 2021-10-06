Blytheville Public Schools hire new superintendent

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - After months of searching, Blytheville Public Schools has hired a new superintendent.

During a special meeting Tuesday night, the board voted 4 – 3 to hire Dr. Zrano W. Bowles, Jr. as the district’s new leader.

Described as a “relationship-builder, problem-solver, team-player and analytical thinker” on his resume, Dr. Bowles comes to Blytheville from the Forrest City School District where he was the Assistant Superintendent from 2020 to 2021. He held the same position from 2015 to 2019 until the state-appointed him as Superintendent of the Lee County School District.

Bowles received his superintendent license in 2015 after attending Arkansas State University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Educational Leadership in 2005.

A start date and salary for Dr. Bowles have not been provided.

