Cape Girardeau prepares for first urban deer hunting season

By Noelle Williams
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In just a couple weeks the City of Cape Girardeau will have its first urban deer hunting season.

Many will be keeping a close eye on how the season goes.

“Usually, with new hunts like this there is quite a bit of interest,” said Missouri Department of Conservation Wildlife Section Chief Joel Porath.

Just 47 hunters will get to be a part of the season within city limits.

They’ll have to use bow and arrow and have a state issued hunter education.

The city ordinance for the managed deer hunting season states: “It shall be unlawful for any person to hunt without proper permits issued from the State of Missouri or to hunt in any location other than the land designated for the managed hunts.”

“We have our orientation meeting set up for October 16th,” said Director of Finance Dustin Ziebold.

He said the five managed hunting areas include Twin Trees, Cape Rock, Fountain Park and Delaware Park.

Each site will have “No Trespassing” signs at their entrances and parts will be closed off to the public.

“At the Twin Trees the trail will be closed for the duration of the hunt and we will also have signs at the main trail head of all of these properties. We will be putting them up the weekend before the hunt,” said Ziebold.

At designated areas, hunters must shoot away from the street, to keep drivers and property safe.

“There are all these safety protocols out in place to ensure that everything is kept within the property,” said Ziebold.

Porath is not sure what to expect from the deer hunt, but if it is a success, it may stick around.

“Well take a look at it after this year and maybe help them reevaluate it based on what we learned,” said Porath.

The season will start Monday, November 1 and end Sunday, December 5.

For more information on the urban deer hunting season in Cape Girardeau, click here.

