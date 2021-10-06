Energy Alert
City of Steele awarded DNR grant

Missouri Department of Natural Resources Playground Scrap Tire Surface Material grant was...
Missouri Department of Natural Resources Playground Scrap Tire Surface Material grant was awarded to the city of Steele on Tuesday, October 5. (Source - Missouri Department of Natural Resources)((Source - Missouri Department of Natural Resources))
By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Steele announced on Tuesday, October 5, that they were awarded a Missouri Department of Natural Resources Playground Scrap Tire Surface Material grant for $36,120.

According to the city of Steele they will use the grant to install 2,160 SF of pour in place material from 19,440 pounds of Missouri recycled tires.

“We are very excited about this opportunity for the residents of Steele”, says Mitzi Dell, Project administrator for the project.  “Anytime we can enhance and encourage outdoor recreation for our youth, the better we are for it.”  The proposed project will include replacing old mulch under playground equipment at the city park with recycled materials as safer and more durable fall zones.  This project is estimated to be complete by Fall 2022.

The City of Steele says the goal is to reduce landfill waste by promoting recycling projects in Missouri.

Officials say the Missouri DNR is authorized to allocate up to 45 percent of the funds generated by this fee for grants to develop scrap tire markets or encourage scrap tire use in new products and various applications such as playgrounds and non playground surfaces.

