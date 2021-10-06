Energy Alert
Fans back inside FedExForum as Grizzlies kick off NBA preseason
By Kelli Cook
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been more than four months since Grizz fans have been back in the FedExForum.

The new normal now includes COVID-19. Last week, FedExForum officials announced new protocols, requiring fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours.

It’s welcome news for season ticket holders.

“No, we already bought our season tickets. That played a role in not selling the season tickets,” said Jimmy Caldwell.

Caldwell and Marvin Wilson say they’re all for the new protocols that go into effect at the start of the regular season October 20.

“They should start this during the preseason so everybody can get accustomed to having their card and having it out, and showing it when they come through so everyone can be safe,” said Wilson.

This is also the first game at full capacity which is welcome news for food vendors.

“B Chill Lemonade sells the absolute lemonade in the entire world,” said Valerie Braddock with B Chill Lemondade.

Braddock, who first made her debut inside FedExForum at the end of 2019, says her business did well even with limited capacity.

“So, now that we have more people coming in, we’re back to full capacity. We’re just beefing up production to make sure we can handle as many thirsty customers and citizens of Memphis, and the surrounding community as we can,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

