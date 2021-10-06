Football Friday Night (10/8/21)

There’s more conference play in Week 7 of Football Friday Night. Our Game of the Week is a 5A East matchup. 4-1 Valley View travels to 4-1 Wynne. Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Yellowjacket Stadium. Logan Whaley previewed both teams, you can watch here.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

Football Friday Night - October 8th, 2021

FFN Game of the Week: Valley View at Wynne

Jonesboro at Pine Bluff

Nettleton at Paragould

Greene County Tech at Brookland

Westside at Rivercrest

Cave City at Pocahontas

Gosnell at Trumann

Manila at Harrisburg

Hoxie at Corning

Piggott at Walnut Ridge

FFN Overtime: Salem at East Poinsett County

FFN Overtime: Earle at Gurdon

FFN Overtime: Searcy at Marion

FFN Overtime: Lonoke at Southside

