Football Friday Night (10/8/21)
There’s more conference play in Week 7 of Football Friday Night. Our Game of the Week is a 5A East matchup. 4-1 Valley View travels to 4-1 Wynne. Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Yellowjacket Stadium. Logan Whaley previewed both teams, you can watch here.
FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864
You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.
FFN Game of the Week: Valley View at Wynne
Jonesboro at Pine Bluff
Nettleton at Paragould
Greene County Tech at Brookland
Westside at Rivercrest
Cave City at Pocahontas
Gosnell at Trumann
Manila at Harrisburg
Hoxie at Corning
Piggott at Walnut Ridge
FFN Overtime: Salem at East Poinsett County
FFN Overtime: Earle at Gurdon
FFN Overtime: Searcy at Marion
FFN Overtime: Lonoke at Southside
