High school starts medicine pathway program

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Batesville High School continues to give students new opportunities to inspire them for the future. One way the school is doing just that is through its new sports medicine pathway program.

The program is made possible by a $1.2 million grant the district received after converting to a charter school last school year.

Their flagship investment so far is a $71,000 anatomy simulator.

“Having a tool such as the anatomy table really brings that to light,” said Jeff Angel, a doctor at White River Medical Center and the team doctor for the Batesville High School football team. “Because some kids can relate when they see it instead of hearing it. And so we’ve got a tool that’s as good as when I took anatomy on real cadavers in medical school.”

The device, formally known as the Anatomage, shows interactive 3D simulations of the human body, including all its muscles and organs. It also shows what the body looks like when procedures are performed.

“Being able to use the tool is something that’s neat, something that’s not intimidating to kids,” Angel said. “And so they get to fall in love with the healthcare sciences and the healthcare professions.

Keith Shireman, who teaches the pathway program using the Anatomage, emphasizes how the school uses community partners like White River Medical Center in hopes to bring students back to serve the Batesville community.

“More and more people are going to need the healthcare when they get older,” Shireman said. “Of course I’m going to need someone to take care of me as I get older, so we want these young people to understand what it is in healthcare profession, why it’s such an attractive area to go into.”

Shireman said that other pathways like aviation are offered through the school.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.