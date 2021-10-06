Energy Alert
Howl & Holler (10/6/21)

Howl & Holler is a new show on Wednesdays during Arkansas State football season. I’ll recap the last game, a guest will break down the next A-State opponent and much more.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - You can see even more Red Wolves coverage on the Region 8 News app and on kait8.com.

Howl & Holler is a new show during Arkansas State football season. It’ll go live Wednesdays at 3:30pm. I’ll recap the last game, a guest will break down the next A-State opponent and much more.

The Red Wolves host #15 Coastal Carolina Thursday at 6:30pm on ESPNU.

- Recap of 59-33 loss at Georgia Southern

- WMBF Sports Director Gabe McDonald breaks down #15 Coastal Carolina.

- #FunBelt No-Huddle

- Fan Feedback

