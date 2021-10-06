Jonesboro Public Schools down to zero substitute bus drivers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An ongoing national bus driver shortage has taken a toll on the Jonesboro Public Schools.

Transportation Director Mickey Long said he has a full staff of bus drivers but zero substitutes to fill in for those drivers in the event they cannot make their route.

“It is an everyday jigsaw puzzle,” Long said.

He added the school has a contingency plan for when a driver is out, saying some drivers will have to double up on routes.

“Those who got done first will be going and picking up the ones we couldn’t get in the beginning,” he said.

The transportation director warns parents there may be some delay in their child getting to and from school, so he is asking them to be patient as they work through the shortage.

Long added he plans to continue implementing the COVID-19 protocols on the school buses as long as he has the resources to do so.

If possible, he encourages parents to find seek an alternative plan for their child’s transportation if they wish for their children to make it to class on time.

