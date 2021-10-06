Man killed after being ejected from vehicle

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man died when his vehicle overturned in an attempt to avoid a collision with another vehicle.

Arkansas State Police say the crash happened just before 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5., at the intersection of State Highway 384 and Jackson 258 in Jackson County.

Steven T. Poole, 25, of Bradford, was traveling east behind a driver, who was not identified by Arkansas State Police, in a Ford F-450, when the Ford attempted to make a left turn onto Jackson 258.

Poole swerved left in an attempt to avoid a collision with the Ford, but Poole ran off the road and overturned.

Poole was thrown from the vehicle and killed.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.