Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man wanted in connection to New Madrid, Mo. shooting; considered armed and dangerous

Dominique Betts is wanted in connection to a shooting on Wednesday morning in New Madrid, Mo.
Dominique Betts is wanted in connection to a shooting on Wednesday morning in New Madrid, Mo.(New Madrid Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is wanted in connection to a shooting on Wednesday morning, October 6.

Dominique Betts is wanted for unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of firearm.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, officers were called to the 400 block of Semo Drive just before 8 a.m. for a report of gunshots in the neighborhood.

When they arrived, witnesses told them the driver of a blue car was firing shots at a white car, and that someone in the white car was shooting back.

Both vehicles left the scene before the officers arrived.

Police said no injuries were reported.

They said several spent shell casings were recovered and the incident was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information on Betts’ whereabouts is asked to contact the New Madrid Police Department at 573-748-5226 or the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department at 573-748-2516.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash Tuesday morning shut down Highway 1 near Harrisburg.
One airlifted in morning wreck
A White County man died when his vehicle overturned in an attempt to avoid a collision with...
Man killed after being ejected from vehicle
Street, road, generic
Man killed in motorcycle crash
Ashley Darlene Walls, 17, and Matthew Allen Morrison, 18, were last seen around 11:30 a.m....
Missing teens found in South Dakota
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man found in the...
Drowning victim recovered from St. Francis River

Latest News

Current River - Doniphan, MO
Brookland teen saves family during weekend floating trip
Officials with a Northwest Arkansas school district have denied a large portion of the...
Northwest Arkansas school district responds to prosecutor in sexual assault case
Jonesboro Municipal Airport
$3.5 million slated for Jonesboro runway project
Officials said the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Oct. 2 at Pomfret Hall on the UA campus.
Report: University of Arkansas police investigate rape at co-ed dorm
Students attending the career expo to learn about jobs in construction.
Build My Future high school hiring event