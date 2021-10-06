NEA NAIA Roundup (10/6/21)

Crowley’s Ridge College held Pioneer Madness Tuesday evening. Lyon men’s golf won their home tournament while Williams Baptist earned some AMC honors in men’s soccer.

CRC hosts Pioneer Madness

Crowley’s Ridge College held the first Pioneer Madness Tuesday night. Both teams were introduced, there was a 3 point contest, dunk contest, and more in Paragould. CRC men’s and women’s basketball look to contend for a Continental Athletic Conference title & a spot in the NAIA National Tournament.

Brad Phillips’ Lady Pioneers have 10 NEA natives on their roster including Travia Woodruff and Lotti Hoffman. They’ll tip off the season November 2nd at home vs.

Chris Perkins’ Pioneers have 8 NEA natives on their roster including Ke and Bo Roberson. They’ll tip off the season November 5th at home vs. Midway.

Lyon Men’s Golf wins Lyon College Fall Invite

The Lyon College men’s and women’s golf teams both improved their scores over the second day of competition at the Lyon College Fall Invitational as the men’s team won the event, while the women’s team finished in fifth overall. Nick Beausoleil, Brody Jeanes and William Bolles were named to the All-Tournament Team in the men’s division, while Sydney Czanstkowski was named to the All-Tournament Team in the women’s division.

The men’s team finished with a two-day total of 591 (+7) to finish in first place overall and beat Blue Mountain College, who finished in second place, by 16 strokes.

On the women’s side, Blue Mountain College won the event with a two-day total of 641 (+65), while Evangel finished in second with a total of 678 (+102). The Lyon College women’s team improved their score by over 30 strokes in the second day of competition as they shot a two-day total of 718 (+142).

After shooting two-under during the first day of competition, Beausoleil matched his total in the second round today and finished with a two-day total of 140 (-4) as he won the event by two strokes over Reagan Streck of Evangel. Jeanes and Bolles both shot a two-day total of 149 (+5) as the duo tied for fourth place individually. Scott Schmidt shot a 153 (+9) at the Lyon College Fall Invite to finish in ninth, while Luke Jackson tied for 11th with a two-day total of 155 (+11).

Cameron Curtis (161), Dawson McMahan (165), Tyler Doucet (166), Gaven Peterie (168), Trey Wood (172), Blake Carr (177) and Jackson Fikes (186) also competed in the event for the Scots.

Czanstkowski shot 15 strokes better during the second day of competition as she finished with a two-day total of 165 (+21) and earned a fourth-place finish. Madison Robb and Lauren Loving both shot a 184 (+40) over the two-day event and tied for 24th, while Kenzie Collins finished right behind them with a 185 (+41).

The Scots will return to action on Oct. 11-12 at the Evangel University Fall Invitational at the Springfield Golf and Country Club in Springfield, Mo.

Williams Baptist Men’s Soccer earns AMC weekly honor

AMC Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week

Thayrone Cazeca, Williams Baptist

Jr. | F | Vitoria, Brazil

- Found the back of the net four times in two games

- Led the Eagles to a 4-1 victory over Blue Mountain (Miss.) with a pair of goals

- Scored both of his team’s goals in a 2-2 tie with Hannibal-LaGrange

Up Next: The Eagles host William Woods on Saturday, Oct. 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.