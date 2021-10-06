Energy Alert
Oct. 6: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Grab an umbrella before you head out as scattered showers persist through Wednesday, but nobody should have a washout.

Rain chances decrease Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the upper-level low exits and moves into the Ohio Valley.

Dry weather is expected on Thursday evening for the A-State football game and into the weekend. We will warm back into the mid 80s this weekend as sunshine and dry weather takes over.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A White County man died when his vehicle overturned in an attempt to avoid a collision with another vehicle.

An ongoing national bus driver shortage has taken a toll on the Jonesboro Public Schools.

While accusing the giant social network of pursuing profits over safety, a former Facebook data scientist told Congress she believes stricter government oversight could alleviate the dangers the company poses.

Nearly four months ago heavy rain brought major flooding to southeast Arkansas. We’ll show you how farmers are recovering from the damaged crops.

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

