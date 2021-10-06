Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Oktoberfest nightmare: Semi dumps beer along Wisconsin interstate

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took...
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took nearly six hours to clean up.(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Samantha Nitz and Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIXTON, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – Beer lovers shed more than a few tears Wednesday after a semitruck loaded with Leinenkugel Oktoberfest brew tipped over in west-central Wisconsin, WEAU reported

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took nearly six hours to clean up along the eastbound side of Interstate 94 near Hixton, about 40 miles southeast of Eau Claire.

The Wisconsin State Patrol re-opened the right lane of I-94 at 2:57 p.m.

The truck driver, who suffered minor injuries, was cited for inattentive driving. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash Tuesday morning shut down Highway 1 near Harrisburg.
One airlifted in morning wreck
Street, road, generic
Man killed in motorcycle crash
Ashley Darlene Walls, 17, and Matthew Allen Morrison, 18, were last seen around 11:30 a.m....
Missing teens found in South Dakota
A White County man died when his vehicle overturned in an attempt to avoid a collision with...
Man killed after being ejected from vehicle
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man found in the...
Drowning victim recovered from St. Francis River

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited Locust Lane Elementary School in Eau Claire,...
Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul
The U.S. Education Department announces a major student debt forgiveness overhaul.
Education Department announces overhaul to student loan forgiveness program
A bear was caught on camera snacking on a pumpkin in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Caught on camera: Bear seen snacking on a pumpkin in Gatlinburg
FILE -The vaccination opt-out proposal was approved on Tuesday by the House and sent to the...
Arkansas lawmakers OK employee opt-out for COVID vaccine, proposal heads to governor’s desk
Licensed health professionals in confidential settings will staff the center.
St. Bernards launches 24/7 mental health call center