Putt & Sobolewska record double-doubles, A-State volleyball beats Little Rock

Macey Putt registered a double-double and led three players with double-digit kills on Tuesday night, lifting the Arkansas State volleyball team to a 3-1 victory over in-state foe Little Rock at the Jack Stephens Center.

Putt continued her lights-out senior season with 22 kills to lead A-State (12-5, 3-2 SBC) with 15 digs on the night. She hit a blistering .308 to lead all players in the match. With the win over the Trojans (10-7, 1-4), the Red Wolves have not lost at the Jack Stephens Center since Oct. 14, 2014, winning eight in a row. In the series, Arkansas State has won seven of the last eight meetings.

Josie Stanford added 11 kills while Paulina Sobolewska registered a double-double with 10 kills and 15 digs to go along with 3 blocks and an ace. Sobolewska also eclipsed the 1,000-kill threshold in her collegiate career. Lauren Musante (22 assists, 16 digs) and Julianna Cramer (18 assists, 13 digs) each posted double-doubles, giving A-State four players to achieve that feat.

On the defensive end, the Red Wolves amassed 14 blocks, marking the third straight match of 10 or more blocks. A-State also held the Trojans to .134 hitting. Mariah Hesselgesser led the way with 7 blocks, while Stanford and Kendahl Davenport each tallied 5. Tatum Ticknor collected 21 digs and surpassed the 1,800 digs mark for her tenure.

Laura Jansen led Little Rock with a match-high 24 kills and 17 digs. Alyssa Nayar handed out 40 assists while Leigh Maher notched 26 digs. Zanobia Willis led the Trojans on the block with 5 blocks.

A-State dug out of an early 14-9 hole to take a 15-14 lead in the opening set. After trailing 18-16, the Red Wolves went on a 4-0 run to lead 20-18 and kept the Trojans from reclaiming the advantage. Little Rock battled through a pair of A-State set-point opportunities to force extra points, but the Scarlet and Black prevailed 27-25 to take a 1-0 lead in the match, surviving eight kills in the set by Jansen.

The Red Wolves started strong in the second set and kept the Trojans out-of-system early and often, despite Little Rock cutting the deficit to 2 multiple times. A late 3-0 run cushioned A-State’s lead out to 22-15 to help weather a 7-1 Little Rock run that trimmed it to 23-22. But Putt made sure her team took a 2-0 lead in the match, notching back-to-back kills to clinch the set 25-22.

Little Rock took an early 4-0 lead in the third set and did not trail, taking a 25-21 decision in the frame to extend the match. An ace by Nejra Hanic ended things, as the Trojans took four of the last five points in the set.

The Red Wolves took an early 3-0 lead in the fourth set, which would be back-and-forth from start to finish. After Little Rock tied it at 20-all, A-State took five of the last six points to seal the match.

NEXT UP

A-State resumes its three-match road stint Friday, traveling to West Division-leading Louisiana. First serve at Earl K. Long Gym is slated for 6 p.m. and the match will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@AStateVB) and Instagram (astatevb) along with liking the Arkansas State University Volleyball page on Facebook for the latest news and updates regarding the team.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.