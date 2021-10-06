Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Region 8 schools reevaluate safety measures

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - At Marmaduke High School and many others across the country, teachers and students are prepared to go beyond just locking down to stay safe.

Matthew Pruitt is the resource officer for the Marmaduke School District and is also a certified instructor for ALICE - a comprehensive safety program that puts the control in the hands of students and teachers through situational training.

“Barricade the door, exit the building, if need be, if they got out in the hallway and encountered the suspect, this has training to teach them,” Pruitt said. “It’s not teaching them how to fight but how to counter the suspect to make entry to a classroom to lockdown or to continue their evacuation.”

Pruitt finds solely locking down to be a poor strategy for survival.

“You just felt defeated, right off the front end,” Pruitt said. “You feel like you have no options, you’re just waiting to get shot.”

So, ALICE encourages those in an active shooter situation to be proactive, like escaping campus if the coast is clear but also staying put and aware if the threat is close.

“What that does is it give our students, our faculty option-based strategies,” Pruitt said. “They get to pick based on what information they have on hand for the safest outcome.”

Meanwhile, Jonesboro Public Schools has a population several times that of Marmaduke, and emphasizes communication across campuses through radio systems as well as creating layers of safety through locks and instilling crisis plans.

“We have crisis plans in the buildings that cover not only active shooters but also bomb threats,” said William Cheatham, Assistant Superintendent of Jonesboro Public Schools.

Cheatham acknowledges no school can be 100% prepared for a school shooter situation but assures parents that the administration is constantly evaluating its safety protocols in order to improve with the times.

“I will say that it is something we talk about and we do look at, we do review. And we try to improve on it.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash Tuesday morning shut down Highway 1 near Harrisburg.
One airlifted in morning wreck
Street, road, generic
Man killed in motorcycle crash
Ashley Darlene Walls, 17, and Matthew Allen Morrison, 18, were last seen around 11:30 a.m....
Missing teens found in South Dakota
A White County man died when his vehicle overturned in an attempt to avoid a collision with...
Man killed after being ejected from vehicle
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man found in the...
Drowning victim recovered from St. Francis River

Latest News

Plummer lives on the same reservation that today he was born on
Students learn about different cultures
Financial advisors suggest making a new plan for recent income
Pandemic financial strains begin smart money moves
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
Vaccinate Region 8: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19