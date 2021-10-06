Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

St. Bernards launches 24/7 mental health call center

Licensed health professionals in confidential settings will staff the center.
Licensed health professionals in confidential settings will staff the center.(WAVE 3 News)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards Behavioral Health has begun offering around-the-clock help for those with mental health-related questions.

SBBH announced Wednesday the launch of its 24/7 Call Center to help guide callers to available behavioral health resources. The Call Center number is 870-207-0440.

Licensed health professionals in confidential settings will staff the center.

“Many people who call us have tried sifting through information online, and it quickly grew overwhelming for them,” said Kevin Byron, SBBH assistant vice president. “Our goal with the Call Center is to provide the community with a practical resource on taking the next step toward better mental health.”

He said the center is designed to operate as a supplemental resource alongside other crisis services and hotlines.

“The Call Center exists to educate the general public on available behavioral health options,” Byron said.

If someone is experiencing thoughts of harm or suicide, Byron urges them to go the Saint Bernards Emergency Department or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-700-273-8255 (TALK).

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash Tuesday morning shut down Highway 1 near Harrisburg.
One airlifted in morning wreck
Street, road, generic
Man killed in motorcycle crash
Ashley Darlene Walls, 17, and Matthew Allen Morrison, 18, were last seen around 11:30 a.m....
Missing teens found in South Dakota
A White County man died when his vehicle overturned in an attempt to avoid a collision with...
Man killed after being ejected from vehicle
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man found in the...
Drowning victim recovered from St. Francis River

Latest News

FILE -The vaccination opt-out proposal was approved on Tuesday by the House and sent to the...
Arkansas lawmakers OK employee opt-out for COVID vaccine, proposal heads to governor’s desk
Pediatric COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, by month - 10/6/21
Pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations dramatically increase in Arkansas
Pediatric COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, by month - 10/6/21
FULL BRIEFING 10/6/21: Ark. Gov. Hutchinson and ADH weekly COVID update
The Department of Health and Human Services is releasing new ads where unvaccinated COVID-19...
Unvaccinated COVID survivors share their stories in new ads