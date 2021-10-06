St. Bernards launches 24/7 mental health call center

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards Behavioral Health has begun offering around-the-clock help for those with mental health-related questions.

SBBH announced Wednesday the launch of its 24/7 Call Center to help guide callers to available behavioral health resources. The Call Center number is 870-207-0440.

Licensed health professionals in confidential settings will staff the center.

“Many people who call us have tried sifting through information online, and it quickly grew overwhelming for them,” said Kevin Byron, SBBH assistant vice president. “Our goal with the Call Center is to provide the community with a practical resource on taking the next step toward better mental health.”

He said the center is designed to operate as a supplemental resource alongside other crisis services and hotlines.

“The Call Center exists to educate the general public on available behavioral health options,” Byron said.

If someone is experiencing thoughts of harm or suicide, Byron urges them to go the Saint Bernards Emergency Department or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-700-273-8255 (TALK).

