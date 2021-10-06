Students learn about different cultures

Energy Alert
By Imani Williams
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Teachers at Micro Society Magnet Elementary School in Jonesboro took what they were teaching and brought it right to their students on Wednesday.

Bruce Plummer or as he is known by his tribe, Bruce Big Spotted Indian, an American Indian from Montana came to join in on their conversation about Native American culture.

The students are working on literacy lessons that involve learning about new cultures.

Plummer said the main topic we wanted to share is that his culture is still alive.

“That’s what I am going to teach the kids. I am going to teach what really happened in history and how we really ended up and how we are a people that are able to survive and we still exist today as a tribal people here in America,” said Plummer.

Plummer has traveled around the southern part of the United States to share his culture with students and teach them about American Indian history.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

