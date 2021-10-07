$3.5 million slated for Jonesboro runway project
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Municipal Airport is receiving over $3.5 million to do infrastructure work at the facility.
According to content partner Talk Business & Politics, the airport received a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to strengthen the runway at the airport.
Officials said the airport was the only facility in Arkansas to receive a part of the nearly $480 million in FAA airport infrastructure grants, Talk Business & Politics reported.
Overall, officials noted 123 airports around the country received the funding.
