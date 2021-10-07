Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas men’s basketball Red-White Game set for Oct. 17th at Barnhill Arena

Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks(KBTX)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After the success and excitement surrounding the Arkansas men’s basketball Red-White game two seasons ago, the Razorbacks will return to Barnhill for the 2021 intrasquad scrimmage, which is set for 2 pm on Oct. 17 (Sunday).

The 2021 Red-White game, presented by Reese’s, is free to the public and will feature the men’s team introductions and a scrimmage consisting of four 8-minute quarters. Head Coach Mike Neighbors and the Razorback Women’s basketball team will be introduced during halftime of the scrimmage. Other promotions and featured activities will be announced in the coming days.

There will be a HoopTown leading up to tip-off directly outside the south entrance of Barnhill Arena, starting at Noon, and will feature a variety of family activities including inflatables, face-painters and more.

Doors will open at 1 pm. No tickets are required for the event and seating will be general admission on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more­­ information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash Tuesday morning shut down Highway 1 near Harrisburg.
One airlifted in morning wreck
Street, road, generic
Man killed in motorcycle crash
A White County man died when his vehicle overturned in an attempt to avoid a collision with...
Man killed after being ejected from vehicle
Ashley Darlene Walls, 17, and Matthew Allen Morrison, 18, were last seen around 11:30 a.m....
Missing teens found in South Dakota
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man found in the...
Drowning victim recovered from St. Francis River

Latest News

Arkansas State football hosts #15 Coastal Carolina Thursday night
Arkansas State women’s soccer hosts ULM on Thursday
Georgia Southern recap, #15 Coastal Carolina preview & more
10/6/21 Howl & Holler (Georgia Southern recap, #15 Coastal Carolina preview & more)
Howl & Holler is a new show on Wednesdays during Arkansas State football season. I’ll recap the...
Howl & Holler (10/6/21)