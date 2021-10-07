Arkansas men’s basketball Red-White Game set for Oct. 17th at Barnhill Arena

After the success and excitement surrounding the Arkansas men’s basketball Red-White game two seasons ago, the Razorbacks will return to Barnhill for the 2021 intrasquad scrimmage, which is set for 2 pm on Oct. 17 (Sunday).

The 2021 Red-White game, presented by Reese’s, is free to the public and will feature the men’s team introductions and a scrimmage consisting of four 8-minute quarters. Head Coach Mike Neighbors and the Razorback Women’s basketball team will be introduced during halftime of the scrimmage. Other promotions and featured activities will be announced in the coming days.

There will be a HoopTown leading up to tip-off directly outside the south entrance of Barnhill Arena, starting at Noon, and will feature a variety of family activities including inflatables, face-painters and more.

Doors will open at 1 pm. No tickets are required for the event and seating will be general admission on a first-come, first-served basis.

