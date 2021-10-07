Arkansas State women’s soccer hosts ULM on Thursday

ARKANSAS STATE RED WOLVES 6-4-1 (3-1-0 SBC) vs. ULM WARHAWKS 7-2-1 (1-2-1 SBC)

MATCH 12 | OCTOBER 7 | 1:00 PM | JONESBORO, ARK. | ESPN+

YEAR 22: The 2021 season marks the 22nd season of soccer at Arkansas State. The Red Wolves hold an all-time record of 132-233-34 (.373).

TRENDING UP: A-State has a 27-15-6 (.625) record since the start of the 2019 season with 23 shutouts in those 48 matches. The Red Wolves are 11-1-1 in the last 13 regular season conference matches, outscoring their opponents 27-7.

WHAT’S BACK: The Red Wolves returned 10 starters and 15 letterwinners from the 2020-21 squad that posted an 11-5-1 record, tied for the most wins in program history.

FOREVER YOUNG: Of the 30 players on the roster, 21 are listed as freshmen. Of the 21, eight played for A-State last season while two are transfers and 11 are true-freshmen.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: A-State has started eight freshmen in two games this season, versus Kansas and South Alabama. On the season, freshmen have accounted for 63.2 percent of the minutes played. True-freshmen account for seven of the 13 goals, all seven coming in the five-game win streak.

RECORD HOLDER (PART ONE): Fifth-year senior Sarah Sodoma holds program records in points (83), goals (33), game-winning goals (9), shots (219) and shots on goal (120). She is second in multiple-goal games (4) and assists (17). Sodoma set program records for games played and started with the starting nod against South Alabama. Playing in her 81st career game at Louisiana, Olivia Smith has played in the second-most games in program history.

RECORD HOLDER (PART TWO): Fifth-year senior Megan McClure holds program records for wins (29), goals-against average (0.95), shutouts (25), minutes in goal (5,330) and starts (59). Her 25 shutouts rank ninth-most in NCAA Division I by active players.

