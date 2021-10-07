Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Baxter County, Ark. deputies investigating Wednesday crash as a homicide

A crash was reported.
A crash was reported.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash Wednesday afternoon as a homicide.

Officers responded to the crash on Old Arkana Road and Old Military Road around 3:30 p.m. in Mountain Home.

Investigators say a woman stated she and a man were being followed by a man in another vehicle. She told 911 dispatchers the man had intentionally rammed their vehicle. Investigators say the woman knew the man.

The crash happened shortly after she called 911. Deputies say the driver in the woman’s car died at the scene. The woman suffered serious injuries. Deputies arrested the other driver for questioning.

Baxter County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators are being assisted in the investigation by the Arkansas State Police.  The Mountain Home Fire Department, Baxter Regional Medical Center Ambulance, and the Baxter County Coroner’s Office also responded.

Sheriff John Montgomery says the names of those involved will not be released until the investigation has proceeded further.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash Tuesday morning shut down Highway 1 near Harrisburg.
One airlifted in morning wreck
Street, road, generic
Man killed in motorcycle crash
A White County man died when his vehicle overturned in an attempt to avoid a collision with...
Man killed after being ejected from vehicle
Ashley Darlene Walls, 17, and Matthew Allen Morrison, 18, were last seen around 11:30 a.m....
Missing teens found in South Dakota
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man found in the...
Drowning victim recovered from St. Francis River

Latest News

Blytheville schools looking for next superintendent
Candidate no longer wishes to be Blytheville superintendent
More upgrades at home of Crowley's Ridge College basketball & volleyball
Crowley's Ridge College hosts Pioneer Madness
Plummer lives on the same reservation that today he was born on
Students learn about different cultures
Keeping your kids safe during a school shooting
Region 8 schools reevaluate safety measures